Teodora Stoica, MM's daughter, is employed at FCSB

Teodora Stoica, MM’s daughter, is employed at FCSB

Teodora Stoica, the daughter of Mihai Stoica, brilliantly overcame the health problems that gave her a lot of trouble in recent years, and now she practices performance sports and is employed in the marketing service at FCSB.

Teodora Stoica, 27 years old, fought with a serious form of cancer and after successfully passing this heavy test, she completely changed her way of life. Moreover, close people revealed that the transformation of MM Stoica’s daughter is a radical one. Teodora became a diligent young woman, dedicated to her job and seems to have understood what the true values ​​of life are.

Gigi Becali noticed this and the reward was a befitting one, Teodora being remunerated with a salary of 4000 euros per month, an amount that young people in Romania can only dream of, write the journalists from rtv.net.

Photo source: Instagram

