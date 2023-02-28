Teodora Stoica, the daughter of Mihai Stoica, brilliantly overcame the health problems that gave her a lot of trouble in recent years, and now she practices performance sports and is employed in the marketing service at FCSB.

Teodora Stoica, 27 years old, fought with a serious form of cancer and after successfully passing this heavy test, she completely changed her way of life. Moreover, close people revealed that the transformation of MM Stoica’s daughter is a radical one. Teodora became a diligent young woman, dedicated to her job and seems to have understood what the true values ​​of life are.

Gigi Becali noticed this and the reward was a befitting one, Teodora being remunerated with a salary of 4000 euros per month, an amount that young people in Romania can only dream of, write the journalists from rtv.net.

Photo source: Instagram