Home » Termini Imerese, Comella leaves Italia Viva: “Non-shareable line”
World

Termini Imerese, Comella leaves Italia Viva: “Non-shareable line”

by admin
Termini Imerese, Comella leaves Italia Viva: “Non-shareable line”

by livesicilia.it – ​​6 hours ago

1′ OF READING TERMINI IMERESE (PALERMO) – Fabio Comella, municipal councilor of Termini Imerese, leaves Italia Viva. The political exponent, who had joined Matteo Renzi’s party in 2021, announced his intention to abandon IV. “I no longer agree with the line at the provincial level – says Comella – with top-down choices and without…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Termini Imerese, Comella leaves Italia Viva: “Non-shareable line” appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Sri Lanka, environmental disaster: the cargo of poisons sinks

You may also like

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius | Sport

Stanija Dobrojević in a pink bikini | Entertainment

caught the gang that robbed the houses of...

upcoming cars revealed

Iran transferred five dual Iranian and US citizens...

Musk hears Meloni and Sangiuliano duel with Zuckerberg:...

Barbara D’Urso on vacation in Amalfi drives her...

The Zuckerberg-Musk gladiators: the two giants of the...

STALKER 2 arrives on December 1st

Presidential Candidate in Ecuador Assassinated: Family Demands Immediate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy