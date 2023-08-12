Termini Imerese, Comella leaves Italia Viva: “Non-shareable line”

by livesicilia.it – ​​6 hours ago

1′ OF READING TERMINI IMERESE (PALERMO) – Fabio Comella, municipal councilor of Termini Imerese, leaves Italia Viva. The political exponent, who had joined Matteo Renzi’s party in 2021, announced his intention to abandon IV. “I no longer agree with the line at the provincial level – says Comella – with top-down choices and without…

