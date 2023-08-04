Terna’s top managers Scornajenchi and Del Villano are gone – last minute

Terna’s board of directors, under the chairmanship of Igor De Biasio and in the presence of CEO Giuseppina Di Foggia, reviewed the company’s organizational structures. Terna announces that the company and the chief financial officer, Agostino Scornajenchi “have reached a consensual agreement for the termination of the employment relationship which also provides for his permanence in the role, until 31 August 2023, and in the company until 31 December of the same year “. Furthermore “a consensual agreement was reached for the exit of Giuseppe Del Villano, director of Corporate Affairs, replaced ad interim by Emilia Rio, in line with the existing succession plans”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

