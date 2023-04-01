The man who killed himself in the Terni prison where he was imprisoned for the murder of his wife hanged himself using a sheet. According to the results of theAnsa, Xhafer Uruci was alone in a so-called transit cell, under heavy surveillance. A procedure envisaged pending the hearing in which the investigating judge had to examine the request for validation of detention.

It was one of the prison police officers who found him dead in his cell. This is what emerges from a first reconstruction of what happened. In the early hours of the morning, one of the officers who had made a round of checks heard a noise. So he found the man hanged. The help was in vain.

The 62-year-old had already met with the prison psychologist. The cell in which he committed suicide is also close to the prison infirmary. Rescue was therefore immediate but for Uruci there was nothing they could do.

De Fazio (Uilpa Pp) on suicide Terni: carnage to stop “We are at the 12th suicide of an inmate in Italian prisons, to which should be added a member of the Penitentiary Police Corps who took his own life in Campania just a few days ago. It’s a carnage that you have a duty to stop” Thus Gennarino De Fazio, general secretary of Uilpa Penitentiary Police, commenting on the news of the suicide in the cell of Xhafer Uruci, the man who killed his wife with five stab wounds at home on Thursday afternoon.

“Detention overcrowding, organizational deficiencies, inadequate equipment and technologies and a lack of staff in all professional figures, the prison police alone lacks 18,000 units, often resulting in the infliction of a de facto death penalty. Emergency measures and parallel structural reforms are needed to reengineer the architecture of criminal execution and, in particular, the prison one. The government must move from proclamations to deeds, there is no more time”, he concludes.