Terra Amara, episode today, June 25, 2023

Also today, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 15:00 a new episode of Bitter land (“Once Upon a Time in Çukurova” the original title), the Turkish soap opera that the Mediaset flagship network has decided to broadcast in the summer months, pending the return of its daytime programs in the autumn. Terra Amara was broadcast in Türkiye from 2018 to 2022 on Atvfor a total of 423 episodes.

The series tells the story of Zuleyha (Hilal Altınbilek), who runs away from Istanbul for love to get married in Adana. The protagonist faces losses, joys and twists that extend the story to the people she meets throughout her life, especially the Yaman family, rich owners of an estate.

Terra Amara, previews episode 25 June

Muggan (Melike İpek Yalova) goes to prison, where the heated confrontation with Zuleyha will instill a terrible doubt in her. Mujgan accuses Behice (Esra Dermancıoğlu) of having attempted to kill Zuleyha as reported by Zuleyha herself during her hospitalization where she had arrived due to poisoning.

Behice is outraged by the accusations made against her and threatens Mujgan to leave and in the meantime asks Yilmaz (Uğur Güneş) di trasferirsi a Istanbul. Grapes (Neva Pekuz) is getting ready for her first day of school to the delight of Second (Selin Yeninci) e Gaffer (Bulent Polat).

Iron (Murat Ünalmış) is about to sell his shares in the refinery to Vedat but he gets into an accident, which is actually part of the plan of the mysterious Ankara men to trick Demir into selling to them through an unknown intermediary.

Faculty (Kerem Alışık) chiede a Hunker (Vahide Perçin) to dissuade Demir from selling his shares to the mysterious men of Ankara, and right at the moment of signing, she blocks the sale with a group of entrepreneurs. While Demir meets new friends, Zuleyha, in prison, is desperate because she cannot see or hear from her children.

