Terra Amara, previews, spoilers and plot June 26, 2023

The third and highly anticipated season of Bitter land it’s at the door! Let’s get ready to experience a season 2 finale full of twists in which Zuleyha will still be a great protagonist. The woman, in the episode of June 26, 2023, will finally get out of prison but, in the villa, she will find a very nasty surprise waiting for her!

Unforgettable moments also in the relationship between Behice and her niece Muggan. The latter will start perceive negativity which transmits them the aunt and, for this, he will make them one completely unexpected request. What will be the reaction of the wicked Behice?

Zuleyha gets out of prison but she is a servant for Demir

Hunkar must have had a hard time convincing Demir not to sell his shares in the refinery. In the end, however, the appeal made to her by Fekeli will be successful and Yaman will decide not to proceed with the sale of its shares, making breathe a sigh of relief to everyone. The man, on the other hand, has already gone through a very bad period when everyone held him responsible for Zuleyha’s malaise.

But that’s not all: Hunkar will succeed in the attempt to convince Demir to drop the charges against Zuleyha and it will be precisely for this reason that, finally, the Altun will be able to get out of prison and hope, finally, to be able to see their children again. Will it really be like this? In the meantime, however, at the villa things will change for the girl who will find himself, like Gulten, to be treated like a maid.

Mujgan kicks out Aunt Behice

The news of Zuleyha’s release will soon spread throughout the country and will soon reach the ears of Behice is in Mujgan. The two women they will not be at all happy with this news and they will begin, again, to fear the very strong influence of Altun towards Akkaya which has led the doctor to wish the death of her rival with all her might.

For this, Aunt Behice will start stressing Mujgan again and he will point out that Zuleyha, from that moment on, will again be a big problem for both her and Yilmaz. Mujgan will understand that if she is about to go crazy it is simply because of her aunt’s constant inferences and, for this, the will ask to leave their home and return permanently to Istanbul. How will Behice react?

Where to see Terra Amara on TV and in streaming

Bitter land airs every day, from Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 2.10pm approximately, immediately after the American soap Beautiful. Alternatively, you can recover all episodes already aired on Mediaset Infinity where the most loved Turkish soap of the moment is available in streaming.

