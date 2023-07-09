Home » “Terrícola”, the most introspective and relaxed face of Carlos Ares
World

“Terrícola”, the most introspective and relaxed face of Carlos Ares

by admin
“Terrícola”, the most introspective and relaxed face of Carlos Ares

The musical career of Carlos Ares goes through a period of travels between the figurative and the literal. Travel to the center of oneself, fulfilling a introspective processis allowing her to give birth intimate and thoughtful songs full of honesty while visiting her native Galicia after years of hardening in Madrid, working alongside artists such as Paula Cendejas o Marc Seguí. From both pilgrimages a unique way of understanding music flourishes that oscillates between the organic and the avant-garde to perfection. Curiously, “Pilgrim” is the name of what will be his first studio album under the umbrella of BMG Spainfrom which songs like “Velocidad”, “Aquí todavía” or “Cicada” come out.

“Terrícola” is the next stop where Carlos Ares gets off to deal with “a time of great anxiety” in which he needed to write something that would help him lower his heart rate. “He had been an only child for twenty-five years and it seemed that I had just realized it. I worried a lot about the future, and about imaginary situations that he would have to face alone. I found a way to take their weight off and put in writing how tiny and insignificant I am in the great order of things, it overwhelmed me to feel like the center of the universe.” Ares commented.

The video clip was shot in the middle of the mountain next to Cotton Palmwrapped with ambient microphones and with the only company of his guitar y voice. He optimism that gives off “Terrícola” search “normalize loneliness as part of feeling alive” while Carlos takes the opportunity to explore the challenges with himself and his relationship with the world in which he lives. The Galician artist gives us a Haven of musical peace in which the truth of nature and the rural prevails to alleviate loneliness by connecting with the inside.

You may also like

Cluster bombs in Kiev, Archbishop Ricchiuti: “Wicked and...

A man fell from Petrovaradin in Novi Sad...

“From Rai refunds to residents and panels to...

Tbilisi Pride was canceled after a violent demonstration...

Axl Rose falls on his back singing “Bad...

Cluster bombs in Kiev, do we really want...

Mexican Journalist Found Dead in Nayarit: Fourth Journalist...

Ukraine, Kiev admits attack on the Crimean bridge....

South Korean Parliamentarian Group to Take Action in...

How to take more vacation and rest days...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy