“Terrícola”, the most introspective and relaxed face of Carlos Ares

The musical career of Carlos Ares goes through a period of travels between the figurative and the literal. Travel to the center of oneself, fulfilling a introspective processis allowing her to give birth intimate and thoughtful songs full of honesty while visiting her native Galicia after years of hardening in Madrid, working alongside artists such as Paula Cendejas o Marc Seguí. From both pilgrimages a unique way of understanding music flourishes that oscillates between the organic and the avant-garde to perfection. Curiously, “Pilgrim” is the name of what will be his first studio album under the umbrella of BMG Spainfrom which songs like “Velocidad”, “Aquí todavía” or “Cicada” come out.

“Terrícola” is the next stop where Carlos Ares gets off to deal with “a time of great anxiety” in which he needed to write something that would help him lower his heart rate. “He had been an only child for twenty-five years and it seemed that I had just realized it. I worried a lot about the future, and about imaginary situations that he would have to face alone. I found a way to take their weight off and put in writing how tiny and insignificant I am in the great order of things, it overwhelmed me to feel like the center of the universe.” Ares commented.

The video clip was shot in the middle of the mountain next to Cotton Palmwrapped with ambient microphones and with the only company of his guitar y voice. He optimism that gives off “Terrícola” search “normalize loneliness as part of feeling alive” while Carlos takes the opportunity to explore the challenges with himself and his relationship with the world in which he lives. The Galician artist gives us a Haven of musical peace in which the truth of nature and the rural prevails to alleviate loneliness by connecting with the inside.