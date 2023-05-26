Home » Terror during landing, opens the door of the plane: arrested – Corriere TV
A man was arrested for opening the emergency door during the landing of an Asiana Airlines flight in South Korea. So much fear but in the end all 194 passengers were saved and the plane landed at Daegu International Airport . The man, in his thirties, was arrested after landing, according to the Yonhap news agency.

On flight OZ8124, which departed from Jeju Island on Friday morning, the emergency door was opened at 12.45 local time. Videos shared on social media by passengers show damage to the plane’s fuselage and wind hitting the seats.

Local media reported that several school-age children were on board the plane to attend a weekend sporting event, and a parent told Yonhap: “The children were scared, shaking and crying.” Asiana Airlines said police have launched a full investigation into the incident.

May 26, 2023 – Updated May 26, 2023, 12:07 am

