by blogsicilia.it – ​​20 seconds ago

Robbery this morning at the Bpm counter in via Serradifalco, in Palermo. Shortly after the opening, five men entered the bank and took the manager, some employees and customers hostage. The robbers emptied the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Terror for a robbery in a bank in via Serradifalco, customers and employees kidnapped appeared 20 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.