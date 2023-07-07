“Terrorism” and “war crime”: Europa and Zelensky condemned the use of cluster bombs. Now the US is evaluating sending it to Ukraine

A fire rain striking without any distinction military goalsbut also civil buildings e innocent peopleturning the affected area into a huge minefield. This is the effect of the so-called “cluster bombs”ordnance designed to be triggered while still at altitude, after being dropped from aircraft or fired from artillery systems, and released into the area hundreds of small bombs which will indiscriminately affect a more or less large area of ​​the territory. Their use is notorious in contexts such as the Syriawhere the Russia and the regimen of Bashar al-Assad have carried out massacres firmly condemned by the western coalition and by the most important international organizations, in Afghanistan and also in Ukrainejust by the hand of Mosca. Employment, the latter, defined as a “war crime” o “terrorist act” from Kiev who, however, asked a Washington to be able to also supply the army with Volodymyr Zelensky this type of weaponry. A request that, according to the words of the Chief of Staff Mark Milley which have found confirmation from sources heard from New York Timescould soon be fulfilled.

It remains to be understood what the reaction, not yet arrived at the time of writing, of the western allies of Ukraine e United States. Countries, like the vast majority of European ones, which on cluster bomb they ratified one Convention in 2008 which prohibits “any use, storage, production and transfer”. Because history is full of examples of the indiscriminate lethality of this type of weapon: the “Green Parrots”, as he defined them Gino Strada in one of his famous books, taking up the name given to him by the Afghan population, they killed and mutilated men, women and children in the Asian country, but also in Lebanonin Syriain Yemenin Iraqin the BALKANS and in other bloody theaters of war. They rain on the heads of entire towns, tearing apart buildings, killing dozens of people at a time and leaving death traps on the ground ready to hit anyone who sets foot there. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Anthony Guterresdeclared that “in Ukraine the legacy of just one month of war, in the form of unexploded ordnance, landmines and cluster munitions, will take decades to address”.

While 111 countries that have ratified the Convention repudiate, at least on paper, the use of these weapons, major world powers, including Russia and the United States, as well as Ukraine, have never signed the document. Moscow has demonstrated this by continuing to drop this type of bomb on the last Syrian rebel enclaves, as well as, in fact, on the Ukrainian population, but this trail of death could soon be joined by that caused by the Ukrainian army armed with cluster bomb Made in the USA. Open condemnation is expected from the European allies, including Italy, in line with the treaties. The former deputy minister of foreign affairs in the Draghi government, Marina Sereneabout a year ago declared that “I am alarming the humanitarian implications of the conflict in Ukraine and in this regard I would like to express one clear condemnation for the use of cluster munitions. The continuation of indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure is militarily, politically and humanly unacceptable. The documented use of cluster munitions has caused immense suffering to the population, as well as extensive damage to schools, hospitals, homes”. The new government is now called to take a position also on the possible use of these weapons by its allies. There Germaniahowever, in November 2022 condemned Russia’s “use of internationally banned cluster bombs” in Idlib. After destroying all its stockpiles, in implementation of the Convention signed in 2009, the France it “strongly condemned the use of cluster munitions, which can have particularly serious consequences for civilian populations both during and after conflicts”. Even the United Kingdomchairman of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, said in March 2022 he was “seriously concerned by reports of the use of cluster munitions in the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

Rosemary DiCarloUndersecretary General of the United Nations for Political Affairs, recently said that “indiscriminate attacks, including those using cluster bombs, are prohibited by international humanitarian law.” Even it Ukrainian General Staffafter a series of Russian attacks on Mykolaivexplained that these had been launched “with cluster munitions prohibited by the Geneva Convention“. Lyudmyla Denysovacommissioner for human rights of the Ukrainian Parliament, instead declared that “the aggressor violated all the four Geneva conventions of 1949, in particular the one on genocide. Russian troops used unconventional weapons such as thermobaric munitions, cluster bombs, phosphorus, have scattered mines in our cities”. Even the diplomatic representative of Kiev at the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsyapublicly underlined a concept that has also been repeated several times by the president Volodymyr Zelensky: “Russia has proved once again that it is one Terrorist state. Deliberately targeting civilians is a war crime“. Exactly what cluster bombs do.

