The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that it was a terrorist attack.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/i24NEWS

Israeli authorities announced late this evening that at least one person was killed and six others were wounded in an attack in Tel Aviv. It was not immediately clear what actually happened, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry hinted that it is a terrorist attackAP reported.

The Israeli police said it was the car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park before overturning. Officers shot the driver and it was not immediately known what his condition was, but videos were posted on social networks showing a body on the ground next to an overturned vehicle.

As stated, a 30-year-old man was killed, and help was given to the wounded. The attack took place at a time of heightened tension following Israeli airstrikes on extremist targets in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and an armed attack in the occupied West Bank in which two Israeli sisters were killed.

This was preceded by violence and riots at the shrine in Jerusalem’s Old City, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located. Islamic extremist Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, immediately praised the attack in Tel Aviv, calling it a response to “crimes against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshipers.”

(WORLD)

