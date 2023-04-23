Terzić and Mrkela on the title of Red Star | Sport

Red Star’s management on the success in the Super League and plans for the next season.

Source: MN PRESS

After Red Star won the title, the sixth in a row, and qualified for the group stage of the Champions League, the general manager of the red and white team, Zvezdan Terzić, spoke. He assessed that Zvezda won the “most convincing” title, reminded that the current generation of Zvezda has written history and has a chance to write its new pages.

“This is the most convincing title in the history of Red Star and Serbian football, and I believe that the star players are proud of the achieved result. We talked even before the beginning of the competitive year that it is this is a historic season, because the champion of Serbia, thanks to the coefficient that is mostly due to us, will go directly to the Champions League. We set winning the title as an imperative at the start of summer preparations in 2022, aware that it will not be easy and that the stakes have never been higher. I am proud that we managed to become champions of Serbia, back in April, practically a month before the end of the season, and that we are the first sure participants in the Champions League for the next season. We have six more games in the championship ahead of us, which we will take as seriously as possible with the aim of continuing to win, and also compete in the Serbian Cup. The current generation has already written history by winning the sixth consecutive title, and could do so by winning the third double crown in a row. “We are already working diligently on the construction of the team for the Champions League, so we will be ready to welcome the summer preparations, as well as the obligations we will have in the biggest club competition,” said Terzić.

Sports director of Zvezda, Mitar Mrkela, also spoke, reminding that the arrivals of two players have already been arranged, as the new striker, Nigerian Peter Olajinka from Slavia Prague, as well as the New Zealand representative of Serbian origin, midfielder Marko Stamenić from Copenhagen, have also signed.

“There is no doubt that this is one of the most important titles in the history of Red Star and I am proud that we won it. Already in April, we managed to become the champions of Serbia and qualify for the Champions League, the first in Europe, which speaks volumes about how successful we were. Of course, we don’t stop here, because we also want to win the Serbian Cup, and to be distinguished by the third double crown in a row, and at the same time we are working on putting together a team that will represent us in the Champions League. We have already completed two big deals, considering that we signed Olanjinka and Stamenić without compensation, and there is no doubt that we will continue in that manner, all with the aim of further accelerating and rejuvenating Zvezda. We want star players to enjoy modern football, that’s our goal.”

