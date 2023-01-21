Elon Muskdark suit, white shirt and tie, testified in California in process that sees him accused for a series of tweets of 2018 in which he stated that he intended to bring Tesla on the stock market. The legal action against the patron of electric cars was initiated by a shareholder epit could cost him billions of dollarsin case the jury finds him guilty. According to the suing shareholder, Musk did not in fact have the funds to delist Tesla and acted recklessly discussing the plan which was perhaps only in its infancy.

In his roughly 30-minute testimony, the billionaire downplayed the power of his tweets by pointing out that there is no “causal relationship” between his post and the increase in Tesla’s stock price. The trial will resume on Monday.