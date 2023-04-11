A Tesla Model Y owner has filed a class action lawsuit against the company accusing it of allowing its employees to use private or embarrassing images taken inside vehicles for “tacky amusement”.

Henry Yeh, of San Francisco, filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s automaker after Reuters revealed that Tesla employees had accessed videos or pictures of the car owners inside the vehicles: “Between 2019 and 2022, a group of employees of the electric car giant would have privately shared “highly invasive” videos and images recorded by the cameras installed on board the cars”.

In particular, “recordings in private and embarrassing situations would be circulated without their consent”, thanks to the sophisticated camera systems in the cars, the complaint reads.

Among the episodes mentioned, which date back to 2019, a Tesla hitting a child on a bicycle, pets in a car and several road accidents. The lawsuit asks the court to order Tesla to cease the “wrongful conduct” and pay damages.