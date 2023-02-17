Home World Tesla recalls over 360 thousand cars: self-driving software under accusation
World

Tesla recalls over 360 thousand cars: self-driving software under accusation

Tesla is recalling more than 360,000 cars due to defects in a version of its self-driving software. Faults which, according to fears of the US government agency on road safety, could cause accidents.

The recall affects some Model S and Model X vehicles produced between 2016 and 2023, as well as Model Y vehicles produced since 2020 according to an article in the Financial Times.

Tesla sold 1.3 million electric vehicles worldwide last year. The recall affects all cars with the beta version of the self-driving software. And apparently, the company would charge customers an additional $15,000 for updated software.

The US agency’s request for a recall of the cars presents a new challenge for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has repeatedly said that the beta version of the software is almost ready for full release.

This tile falls on the tycoon while he is still at the center of controversy over the way to manage the social Twitter since he became its owner and while “his creature” Tesla is facing a slowdown in the growth of deliveries of new cars, a slowdown that led Musk to decide on a price cut as demand no longer exceeds production by much.

