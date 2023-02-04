Home World Tesla, sentence after class action: “Musk is not guilty of fraud”
Elon Musk has been found not liable for investor losses in a securities fraud lawsuit for his 2018 tweet announcing plans to take Tesla private at $420 a share, continuing the tech mogul’s string of favorable verdicts on the his behavior. The plaintiff, Glen Littleton, and the other class action participants had sued Musk and Tesla, including its board of directors, over the tweet and subsequent statements by Musk, arguing that the idea that the funding was in place was false. They argued that shareholders suffered heavy financial damage from panic selling in the 10 days following the tweet

