The price cut implemented by Tesla in early 2023 on the “popular” Model 3 and Model Y models (Who the news) has given the hoped-for results; the American car manufacturer in the first three months of 2023 (January-March) has in fact established a new recordproducing 440,808 vehicles and delivering them 422.875. This is an increase of 4% from the previous quarter and 36% from the same quarter of the previous year. Shipments of the flagship Model 3 and Model Y vehicles increased by 6% compared to the previous quarter, with the electric SUV which was the most popular in February 2023 best-selling car in Europe, with 18,446 specimens, 173% more than in the same month last year. While the luxury models Model S and Model X in the first quarter of 2023 recorded a decline of 38%.

Tesla managed to increase production in the new factory in Texaswhere 4,000 Model Ys were produced, and at the Berlin factory in Germania, which currently travels at an average of 4,000 cars a week. Without forgetting the Shanghai factory in Chinesewhich turns out to be the most important in the productive economy of the American company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last January that in 2023 deliveries could reach 2 million (2022 had closed at 1.3 million). According to analysts, if Tesla hadn’t cut the price of its cars it would have struggled to counter the growing competition. According to average estimates, Wall Street was expecting 432,000 vehicles in the first quarter, versus Tesla’s 422,875 units delivered.

Dan Levy, an analyst at Barclays, expects Tesla to be pushed to further lower prices, given that many automakers have implemented price cuts. Specifically, in China, Tesla’s cuts have sparked a price war, with BYD and Xpeng which, in a context of weak demand, have lowered prices to defend their market share. In China in the first two months of 2023, the market leader BYD accounted for 41% of the sales of the so-called new energy cars. Tesla, on the other hand, achieved a share of 8%.

According to Elon Musk to deal with the recession and the increase in interest rates it may be necessary to further lower prices thus from support growth, even at the expense of profits. In the wake of the “price war,” Tesla shares are up more than 68% this year, even as the stock remains 50% down from its November 2021 peak.