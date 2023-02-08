Carlos Rego is not only a magnificent musical columnist, but he is also one of the great songwriters of our country. The pity, for him, is that not many people seem to know. Although those of us who remember his time at the helm of Burgas Beat or Cosecha Roja continue there, continually revitalizing national power pop in Spanish. Santi Campos himself, a legend of the Hispanic underground, came to assure that Rego was the best lyricist in our country, and it is difficult to refute him.

At the end of 2022, the man from Ourense meets with his former partner in Cosecha Roja, Asier Álvarez, and Daniel Alonso from Os Amigos Os Músicos to finish shaping this album by a band that lives up to its name. Because they are a real treasure for the ears. A fact, moreover, that did not go unnoticed by a record company specialized in that, in releasing authentic jewels that make up a simply spectacular catalogue.

We have already mentioned the genre in which Rego performs like nobody else, and this power trio is obviously located there. With a set of songs in Spanish –except for two of them in Galician– of a fantastic lyrical level. And that makes us forget that Rego is also one of the great melodists of our music. His ease –or not, he knows, it’s still hard for him– to hook us with the melody is something difficult to find. So all that remains is to combine these two aspects to know that we are going to fall in love with the rocker “Everything is so weird” or the very The Dream Syndicate “Star Counter” o “Treasure”. The list of references could be endless, from The Raspberries to The Beat, The Kinks or even The Wave Pictures. And it is that Isocrates already said it, “A collection of beautiful maxims is a treasure more precious than riches”. Lucky that we are.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://tesouro.bandcamp.com/album/aqu-conmigo">Here with me by Tesouro</a>