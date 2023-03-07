We finally got a preview of one of the great 2023 novelties, the legendary touring rally that collects a prestigious legacy from the past

Lto mythical “rally touring” is finally back. We tried it in preview the new generation of #Transalp based on the new 755 cc in-line twin-cylinder and in this video we tell you the first impressions.

The engine is brilliant, always ready without being demanding and the chassis fully fulfills its task even if it tends to be soft. The driving position is comfortable and devoted to tourism, the braking is good and modular but not powerful.