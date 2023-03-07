We finally got a preview of one of the great 2023 novelties, the legendary touring rally that collects a prestigious legacy from the past
Lto mythical “rally touring” is finally back. We tried it in preview the new generation of #Transalp based on the new 755 cc in-line twin-cylinder and in this video we tell you the first impressions.
The engine is brilliant, always ready without being demanding and the chassis fully fulfills its task even if it tends to be soft. The driving position is comfortable and devoted to tourism, the braking is good and modular but not powerful.
New Honda XL750 Transalp, here is the TEST! [VIDEO]
Lhe new Transalp is a motorcycle for traveling 360 degrees and not stopping when the road ends with a good package mechanics + chassis + electronics but a little sparse in the basic equipment. In fact, the knob for preloading the single shock absorber and the 12v socket are missing even the quick shifter is only optional while the cruise control is not provided. However, we are certain that you will be able to say thank you to him precisely for the pleasure of driving and for his being reassuring as only a Transalp can be.
