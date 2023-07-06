Testament Berlusconi, Fininvest: control to Marina and Pier Silvio. Bequest of 100 million for Fascina

Listen to the audio version of the article

The majority of Fininvest goes to Pier Silvio and Marina Berlusconi. Having received the entire available share, Berlusconi’s two first-born children together reach 53% of the group with equal shares. This is what we read in Silvio Berlusconi’s will which ANSA was able to view exclusively.

«Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi, having received the reading of the testamentary wills of their father Silvio Berlusconi, inform that they show that no person will hold the indirect solitary control over Fininvest SpA, previously exercised by the father himself». This is what we read in a note. “The notary who has read the testamentary will will carry out the legal obligations in the next few hours”.

But in fact, based on the reading of the testamentary dispositions, it emerges that the two eldest sons of the former prime minister will have control of the holding company that holds the stakes in Mfe Mediaset, Mondadori, Mediolanum, Monza Calcio and other businesses

Legacies

The will also provides for bequests to those closest to Berlusconi: 100 million to his partner Marta Fascina, the same amount to his brother Paolo Berlusconi and 30 million to Marcello Dell’Utri.

“For the good I loved them and for what they wanted me”, reads a sentence addressed to the children contained in the text: “Thank you, much love to all of you, your dad”.

