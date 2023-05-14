Tests in municipalities, 6 million vote to choose mayor – Politics

The polling stations are set up in view of the opening on Sunday at 7 for the municipal elections involving the citizens of 790 municipalities, of which 195 with special statutes (in Sicily and Sardinia you vote on the 28th and 29th, in Trentino and Valle d ‘Aosta on the 21st) for a total of 6.3 million voters who will have to elect their mayor. Out of 7,901 Italian municipalities, therefore, 790 vote, of which 595 belong to regions with ordinary statute, equal to 75.3% and 195 belong to regions with special statute, i.e. 24.7%.

ANSA.it Municipal elections will be held on 14 and 15 May. Voting takes place in Sicily and Sardinia on the 28th and 29th, in Trentino and Valle d’Aosta on the 21st © ANSA

Overall, there are 18 provincial capitals in which votes are held, one of which is the regional capital, Ancona. Tomorrow we vote in 13 provincial capitals (Ancona, Brescia, Brindisi, Imperia, Latina, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Sondrio, Teramo, Terni, Treviso and Vicenza). Any run-off round is scheduled for Sunday 28 and Monday 29 May (Trentino and Valle d’Aosta on 4 June, Sicily and Sardinia on 11 and 12 June). Seven of the provincial capitals are currently governed by the centre-right and five by the centre-left, while Latina is governed by a prefectural commissioner following the fall of the centre-left administration led by Damiano Colletta last year.

Alliances to the test, therefore, with the unknown abstention, in continuous growth in the last consultations. In fact, 54% of those entitled to vote in the June 2022 administrative elections, 5.4% fewer voters went to the polls than in the previous round. Pd and M5S are allies in 4 capitals (Latina, Pisa, Brindisi and Teramo); Action and Italia Viva in 6 (Brescia, Vicenza, Ancona, Pisa, Treviso, Brindisi); the government majority splits only in Massa where Fdi expresses its own candidate different from that of Lega, Forza Italia and civic lists. In Ancona – the outgoing mayor is Laura Mancinelli (Pd) – Ida Simonella (centre-left) and Daniele Silvetti (centre-right) challenge each other, while the 5-star Movement supports Enrico Sparapani (RPT: Enrico Sparapani). In addition to Latina (where the outgoing Coletta returns), the situation is also anomalous in Massa, where the center-right mayor Francesco Persiani – the first in the history of the city – was discouraged on 1 March. He is running again for this round with Lega, Forza Italia and civic lists; However, Fratelli d’Italia supports another name, Marco Guidi.

Il centre-left try to win back Massa with Enzo Romolo Ricci. The two main opposition forces in Parliament are united in 3 cities: in Pisa there is a convergence between Pd, M5S and the United Left in support of Paolo Martinelli, who challenges the outgoing mayor, center-right, Michele Conti; also in Teramo Pd and Cinquestelle together behind the outgoing mayor, Gianguido D’Alberto; Carlo Antonetti challenges him for the centre-right. In Brindisi, neither the centre-right nor the centre-left managed to express joint candidacies. Pd and M5s will support Roberto Fusco, while the outgoing mayor Riccardo Rossi is supported by only one list: Brindisi Bene Comune – Alleanza Verdi Sinistra.

For the centre-right, Giuseppe Marchionna is the candidate of Forza Italia, Fratelli D’Italia and Lega, while Pasquale Luperti is supported by the Salento Region Movement and Citizen Equality. Curiosity in Imperia, where the outgoing center-right Claudio Scajola, former Minister of the Interior, is challenged – for the center-left – by the deputy police commissioner Ivan Bracco, who since 2010 has investigated Scajola for six different investigations, all archived except one, the one in which the politician would have favored the fugitive of the former FI deputy Amedeo Matacena (in the first instance he was sentenced to 2 years). The only party present everywhere with a list is the Democratic Party, the others are not present in at least one municipality.

Ballot boxes open on Sunday from 7.00 to 23.00 and Monday from 7.00 to 15.00. The counting will begin immediately after the verification of the turnout.