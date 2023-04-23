Home » Texas, a law requires teaching the Ten Commandments in schools
World

Texas, a law requires teaching the Ten Commandments in schools

by admin
Texas, a law requires teaching the Ten Commandments in schools

NEW YORK – The principle of separation of church and state is in danger in the United States, where it is now openly contested by a broad current of the Republican Party. This is demonstrated by the three laws just approved by the Texas Senate, which order the teaching of the Ten Commandments in public schools, the creation of spaces for prayer and Bible study in the classrooms, and the codification in the local legislative system of the Supreme Court ruling which had defended the coach of a school football team, punished for having prayed in the middle of the field at the end of the game.

See also  VOLKSWAGEN / ID range and its increasingly sustainable interiors - Companies

You may also like

Bombed civilian homes in Omdurman, Sudan – Corriere...

Two houses collapse and tumble down a hill...

5 people died in a serious car accident...

American blitz in Sudan, embassy staff evacuated. “Attack...

In Kenya, the bodies of 21 people who...

Empoli-Inter, the official formations: Vicario and Fazzini out,...

French newspaper digest – NATO chief ‘confident’ in...

American blitz in Sudan, embassy staff evacuated. “Attack...

Industrial rock band Deathstars announce Spanish dates

Grazia Lukaku, Repubblica: “Yesterday buu racists in Lazio-Turin....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy