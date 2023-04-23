Texas, a law requires teaching the Ten Commandments in schools

NEW YORK – The principle of separation of church and state is in danger in the United States, where it is now openly contested by a broad current of the Republican Party. This is demonstrated by the three laws just approved by the Texas Senate, which order the teaching of the Ten Commandments in public schools, the creation of spaces for prayer and Bible study in the classrooms, and the codification in the local legislative system of the Supreme Court ruling which had defended the coach of a school football team, punished for having prayed in the middle of the field at the end of the game.