Home » Texas, an 8-year-old migrant girl dies while in the custody of the authorities
World

Texas, an 8-year-old migrant girl dies while in the custody of the authorities

by admin
Texas, an 8-year-old migrant girl dies while in the custody of the authorities

AUSTIN – An eight-year-old migrant girl died while in US government custody in Texas. The girl died in Harlingen, a Texas border town near the Gulf of Mexico. “The child and her family were in custody at Harlingen station where a medical emergency occurred,” she said in a statement. US Customs and Border Protection (Cbp).

“Emergency medical services were called to the station and she was transported to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” the statement said, adding that an investigation into the death had been opened. The agency did not provide the girl’s identity or nationality.

See also  South Korea's arms exports surge: 9 months to sell 13 billion US dollars, Poland is the largest buyer jqknews

You may also like

I have. allows you to personalize the telephone...

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy