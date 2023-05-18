Texas, an 8-year-old migrant girl dies while in the custody of the authorities

AUSTIN – An eight-year-old migrant girl died while in US government custody in Texas. The girl died in Harlingen, a Texas border town near the Gulf of Mexico. “The child and her family were in custody at Harlingen station where a medical emergency occurred,” she said in a statement. US Customs and Border Protection (Cbp).

“Emergency medical services were called to the station and she was transported to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” the statement said, adding that an investigation into the death had been opened. The agency did not provide the girl’s identity or nationality.