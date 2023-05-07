Texas, cars on people waiting for the bus: 7 dead, almost all Venezuelans, 6 injured

Seven people died and at least 6 were injured in Brownsville, Texas after being hit by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near a migrant center.

This was reported by the police of Brownsville, a US city located near the border with Mexico. Police say the crash happened around 8.30 in the morning local time. At the moment it is not clear what caused the crash.

The director of the migrant center, Victor Maldonado, said he reviewed the surveillance video of the center Sunday morning after receiving a phone call about the incident.

“What you see in the video is that this SUV, a Range Rover, went through the traffic light that was about a hundred meters away and ran over people who were sitting at the bus stop,” Maldonado said.

The urban bus stop is in front of the refuge and is not signposted. There were no benches and people waiting were sitting along the sidewalk, he said again, adding that most of the victims were Venezuelan men.

The Ozanam Center is the only overnight center in the city of Brownsville. “In the last two months we have received 250 to 380 people a day,” Maldonado said. The shelter can accommodate 250, but many of those who arrive leave the same day.

In recent weeks, increased border crossings have prompted the city to declare a state of emergency as local, state and federal resources coordinate law enforcement and humanitarian response. The center offers migrants a transport service during the week, but they are also free to use the city’s public transport.