NEW YORK – Once upon a time there were report cards to take home and show to parents. Now there will be kits for DNA and fingerprints, which each child will give to the father and mother because it could be useful in the future: in case the body will be unrecognizable after a massacre.

Nearly four million children, from kindergarten to eighth grade, will receive a kind of three-page booklet entitled “National Child Identification Program” this month.