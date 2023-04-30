Texas, kills 5 neighbors who complained about shooting in the garden

The sheriff said two of the victims were found in a bedroom lying on top of two children in an apparent attempt to protect them. Three children found covered in blood were taken to hospital but sustained no injuries.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Garza said investigators do not believe all of the people in the house were members of a single family. The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21 years old; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31 years old; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8 years old.

A loved one is consoled by people as he arrives the scene where five people were shot and killed the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. The suspect Francisco Oropeza, who lives next door, is still at large. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston breaking latest news via AP)

“Stay away from neighbors”

In the street of the massacre, some residents reported that it is not uncommon to hear neighbors relaxing by firing their guns.

Rene Arevalo Sr., who lives a few houses away, said he heard gunfire around midnight, but didn’t think anything unusual. “It’s a normal thing that people do around here, especially on Fridays after work,” Arevalo said. “They come home and start drinking in their backyard and shooting out there.” The sheriff said his officers had been to Oropeza’s home at least once in the past due to gunfire in the yard. It is not clear whether any measures were taken on that occasion.

Arevalo said Oropeza threatened to kill his dog a few months ago after it broke free and chased after the pit bull. “I always tell my wife: ‘Stay away from the neighbors. Don’t argue with them. You never know how they’re going to react,” Arevalo said. “I’m telling you this because Texas is a state where you don’t know who has a gun and who’s going to react that way.”