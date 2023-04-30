Home » Texas, kills five neighbors: they had asked him to stop shooting at night
Texas, kills five neighbors: they had asked him to stop shooting at night

HOUSTON – He allegedly killed five neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting his shotgun in his backyard late one night. Police in Texas have been searching since yesterday for a man fleeing after the killing of five people in Texas. Among the victims, all from Honduras, was an eight-year-old boy: the local sheriff said.

The gunman, drunk, allegedly burst into the crowded house and opened fire, enraged by the request to stop firing his semi-automatic weapon in the courtyard because the noise was keeping the boy awake. The shooter is believed to have left the San Jacinto County where the shooting occurred, but the sheriff’s office has urged nearby residents to stay home.

