Home World Texas, mother stabs to death three children and wounds two others
World

Texas, mother stabs to death three children and wounds two others

by admin
Texas, mother stabs to death three children and wounds two others

In Texas a woman stabbed to death three of her children, wounding two others. The tragedy occurred in Italy, city in Ellis County. The mother has been identified as Shamiya Hall, aged 25. The victims were of primary school age. Three children were found dead inside the house, near Stafford Elementary School, while two others, who were injured, were airlifted to a local hospital.

Child Protective Services said the woman allegedly stabbed her children when an employee, who suspected Hall of doing
visits to children without supervision, arrived on the scene to check on her without warning. The children had previously been entrusted by the same services to the guardianship of another relative.

See also  Situation in Afghanistan: The Taliban have captured all key cities and soldiers are entering the capital Kabul "from all directions"-BBC News

You may also like

Bogdanović is leaving Atlanta Sport

The police turned on the rotation to take...

Monza wins again, Ciurria and Izzo defeat Empoli

Scandal in the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment

ChatGPT abuses and plagiarism | MobIT

C’è Posta Per Te, Maria thanks her audience...

Tragedy in the USA: mother stabs to death...

Kristina Radenković Song for Eurovision slip | Entertainment

Europe is already experiencing a record drought. “And...

What Popes have taught about fasting – Vatican...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy