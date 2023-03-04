In Texas a woman stabbed to death three of her children, wounding two others. The tragedy occurred in Italy, city in Ellis County. The mother has been identified as Shamiya Hall, aged 25. The victims were of primary school age. Three children were found dead inside the house, near Stafford Elementary School, while two others, who were injured, were airlifted to a local hospital.
Child Protective Services said the woman allegedly stabbed her children when an employee, who suspected Hall of doing
visits to children without supervision, arrived on the scene to check on her without warning. The children had previously been entrusted by the same services to the guardianship of another relative.