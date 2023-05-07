Texas, shooting in a mall: nine victims, possibly also children. Killed the assailant

By the Washington Correspondent. Suburbs of Dallas, the scene takes place at the Allen Premium Outlet. A man gets out of a silver sedan and starts shooting at people who are spending a Saturday afternoon shopping. It is the beginning of yet another mass shooting in America, number 198 in 2023, to find such an average you have to go back to 2016. The police arrive immediately, alerted by an agent who was responding to a call. He is the first to hear the shots, faces the killer and kills him. But the man – who according to the police acted alone – before being shot down had time to unload his madness on many people: children, the youngest of five years old, and adults, 61 years old the oldest of the affected people. There are 9 dead, seven on the spot (including the killer), two who died in the hospital where last night there were three other people who were in critical condition. According to the first reports, seven were injured in total.

The witnesses’ account is tragically similar to that of many other shootings. Makeshift hiding places, screams of fear, flight and desperate running as the man advanced and fired haphazardly. One teenager hid in a dressing room, Ed Lavandera employee Max Weiss described the banging as going on for an interminable three minutes. Together with the other employees of the chain, he barred the doors of the shop and took refuge in a closet. “We sheltered in a place between four concrete walls, we knew nothing of what was happening outside”. Weiss waited two hours for police officers to arrive at the store, find them, and escort them out.

Geoffrey Keaton told the New York Times that he was having lunch with his 16-year-old daughter at Fatburger on the Mall when the shootings began. “I immediately understood, I took my daughter and made her lie down under the counter so that she was protected. Then the shots became louder, as if the shooter was close.” The restaurant manager helped customers find an escape route to the rear of the venue, many exiting the forecourt and getting into their cars to flee. “On the sidewalk – said Mr. Keaton – there were already the bodies of those affected”.

A helicopter filmed scenes of customers and mall workers walking in a very long line on the sidewalks outside the outlet accompanied by police.

Of the aggressor – last night – nothing was known. In the first press point, Brian E. Harvey, Allen’s police chief, limited himself to saying that the attacker acted alone and described the gesture of the policeman who eliminated the killer.

Yesterday was the second mass shooting in a week in Texas: last week a man killed five people in Cleveland after they asked him to stop shooting in the backyard. On Monday, a man with a known history of sexual assault killed six people – including his wife and three children – in Oklahoma.

President Joe Biden was immediately alerted to what was happening. Keith Self, deputy for the constituency that includes Allen, said that “this is not the time to get involved in politics but it is to be close to the families of the victims”.