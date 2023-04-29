Texas, “stop making noise”. And the neighbor kills . A child among the victims – breaking latest news

A harassing neighbor, with the “passion” of practicing shooting in the garden, regardless of the time. It was after 11 on Friday night when someone complained in this green corner on the outskirts of Cleveland, Texas. “Hey man, you can’t do this, we have a baby here trying to sleep,” the family protested of the house next door. «I can do whatever I want in my garden» he would have answered, starting to froth anger. He rushed into the neighbors’ driveway, knocked on their door and then started shooting: within seconds, three women, a man and even an 8-year-old boy fell to the ground, all hit on the head.

And disagreement between neighbors and America finds itself having to deal with a new massacre, with five people exterminated in their own homes, all originally from Honduras.

The killer fled armed and under the influence of substancesaccording to the investigators. It has been identified in Francisco Oropeza, a 38-year-old Mexican. “He’s on the run in Sam Houston National Forest here in San Jacinto County. We are chasing him with dogs, horsemen and drones,” the sheriff said 24 hours after the massacre. The authorities know him well: the agents had already been to his house, always due to his habit of shooting in the courtyard.