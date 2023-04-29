Texas, “stop making noise”. And the neighbor kills . A child among the victims – breaking latest news

A harassing neighbor, with the “passion” of practicing shooting in the garden, regardless of the time. It was after 11 on Friday night when someone complained in this green corner on the outskirts of Cleveland, Texas. “Hey man, you can’t do this, we have a baby here trying to sleep,” the family protested of the house next door. «I can do whatever I want in my garden» he would have answered, starting to froth anger. He rushed into the neighbors’ driveway, knocked on their door and then started shooting: within seconds, three women, a man and even an 8-year-old boy fell to the ground, all hit on the head.
And disagreement between neighbors and America finds itself having to deal with a new massacre, with five people exterminated in their own homes, all originally from Honduras.
The killer fled armed and under the influence of substancesaccording to the investigators. It has been identified in Francisco Oropeza, a 38-year-old Mexican. “He’s on the run in Sam Houston National Forest here in San Jacinto County. We are chasing him with dogs, horsemen and drones,” the sheriff said 24 hours after the massacre. The authorities know him well: the agents had already been to his house, always due to his habit of shooting in the courtyard.
Called for “harassment” around 11.30 pm on Friday, upon their arrival the policemen found bodies and blood everywhere: two women were still lying lifeless on top of three children. “They must have thrown themselves over them to try to protect them,” they reconstructed the authorities, who then viewed the video footage of the assailant as he approached the front door of the victims with the‘Ar-15, a semi-automatic rifle designed by the Americans for the conflict in Vietnam, deadly for its ability to fire small and very fast projectiles in bursts, which hit the target at 800 meters per second, with magazines of 45 or 60 rounds.
One in 20 American adults owns at least oneaccording to the recent survey conducted by the Washington Post with Ipsos, mainly for self-defense reasons but also for recreational activities, target shooting and hunting. Weapon sadly known because it is the one used in the massacres of the last 20 years, like that of a year ago, still in Texas, in the Uvalde elementary school massacre. Friday in Cleveland is the 19th shooting with at least 4 victims since the beginning of the year, notes the Gun Violence Archive.
A trail of blood that has raised the voice of gun control advocates, with calls for a federal ban on gunsthe Ar-15. Their sale is already prohibited in some states, including Washington in a measure signed Wednesday by the Democratic governor.
The warnings of Joe Biden have so far been of no avail, for the umpteenth time last monthhe pleaded with Congress to implement a gun crackdown and impose a federal ban on assault riflesafter a shooter killed six people with an Ar-15 at a Nashville school. Republicans are walling up.