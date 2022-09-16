[Epoch Times, September 16, 2022](English Epoch Times reporter Jack Phillips reported / compiled by Takasugi) According to the governor of Texas in the United States, as well as live video, on the morning of Thursday (September 15), two A fully loaded bus from Texas transported illegal immigrants near Vice President Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C.

Photos from local media showed the two buses carrying dozens of illegal immigrants arriving at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. It is also the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (Kamala Harris) in the capital.

In addition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott also confirmed on Twitter that two buses carrying illegal immigrants had been sent to Harris’s residence.

Abbott said they were sent to the community in response to recent remarks made by the vice president. The vice president, who was appointed by President Biden last year to oversee U.S. border security, said there is no southern border crisis.

Abbott wrote on Thursday: “The vice president claims our border is ‘secure’ (and) denies there is a crisis. Then we send migrants to her backyard to call on a Biden administration to do its job , to ensure border security.”

Video taken from the scene showed a large group of men, women and children carrying items including pillows, blankets and clothes outside Harris’s official residence.

“We’ve been waiting at Union Station since 6 in the morning. It was only 20 minutes ago,” Marla Bustilos of the NGO Sanctuary DMV told Fox News on Thursday. I heard that they sent people here.”

She added: “We’ve got a church and another location. In that safe location, they can tell us where they need to go next, where their relatives are. And the media knew the location before us. .”

emergency declared

In recent months, Gov. Abbott has used dozens of buses to transport migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to cities including New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The Texas governor said border towns in Texas have been overwhelmed by a massive increase in illegal immigration. He also said policymakers in cities and states run by Democrats should themselves face the realities of the immigration policies they support.

The Republican governor also said those areas, which all call themselves so-called “sanctuary cities,” meaning they won’t abide by immigration rules designated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, are more suitable for illegal immigration than Texas. place.

On September 8, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency in the city due to a surge in illegal immigration. On Wednesday (September 14), Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also issued a disaster emergency order and deployed the National Guard.

Bowser, Pritzker and other Democrats have criticized Abbott’s actions to transport illegal immigrants. But at the same time, they were reluctant to attribute the surge in illegal immigration to the policies of the Biden administration.

In the first 18 months of Joe Biden’s presidency, nearly 5 million people have crossed the border illegally, according to a report released last month.

On two separate occasions in recent days, Bowser has called for the activation of the National Guard in the U.S. capital in response to a surge in illegal immigration. The Defense Department had previously rejected a similar request from her in late August.

This week, a senior Democratic official again blamed Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Both Republican governors are transporting illegal immigrants to the capital, Washington.

Brianne Nadeau, a member of the Council of the District of Columbia, said: “It was the governors of Texas and Arizona who created this crisis (in Washington).” But she did not Refer to the federal government’s immigration policy.

She also added to reporters: “The federal government has not stepped up to assist the District of Columbia. So we’re going to do what we’ve been doing with our regional partners and we’re going to rise to the challenge.”

