Texas votes to impeach Attorney General: Paxton forced to resign

The Republican-controlled Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton on charges of fraud and abuse of office, a landmark decision that entails his immediate resignation pending a Senate trial. He brings it back Axios.

The controversial figure, close to former President Donald Trump, is the third official in state history to be impeached, following Governor James “Pa” Ferguson in 1917 and a district judge in 1975.

A thorn in Joe Biden’s side, Paxton was first elected in 2014 and a year later he was indicted for financial fraud, a trial that is still ongoing. That didn’t stop him from being re-elected in 2018 and again in 2022. He has sued the US administration nearly 50 times, seeking to undo his migration, taxation and environmental policies.