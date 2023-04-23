Home » Tha Van Pelt, review of his album Artisans & merchants (2023
Tha Van Pelt, review of his album Artisans & merchants (2023

25 years after their last studio effort we have new material from New Yorkers The Van Pelta cult band (and therefore never really exploded) with a career as brief as it was spotless, as inspiring as intermittent.

Active mainly during the second half of the nineties linked to the so-called second wave of emo (along with other illustrious ones such as Cap’n Jazz, Sunny Day Real Estate and The Promise Ring), The Van Pelt They returned for the first time in the two thousand, did some concerts and even published in 2014 a compilation with unpublished material baptized -with great success- as “Imaginary Third”.

Recorded and mixed by Jeff Zeigler (Kurt Vile, The War On Drugs), the present “Artisans & Merchants” It surprises with its minimalist but modern production and, above all, with its calm tone, without the sharp nerve of his previous works. They were always the elegant ones in the class and over the years they have refined their forms much more. Thus, the disc starts smoothly with the velvety “We Gotta Leave”a deliciously involving post-rock exercise, and continues with “Image of Healtha piece of indie rock with a lot of reverb and those trademark recited lyrics.

The track that gives the album its name reminds us that these four old friends are, above all, artisans, that this is about making songs and selling records; while my favorite “Punk house” evokes their first stage as a band with some nostalgia and no glamor: many hours on the road, concerts for four colleagues, sleeping on the sticky floor of the houses where they played or, in the best of cases, on a sad sofa.

This return -in which Nate Kinsella (American Football, Owen) and Ted Leo (of the Pharmacists, yes) participate- can only disappoint you if you were expecting another album with nerve and youthful angst like “Sultans of Sentiment”. 25 years later? “Artisans & Merchants” it’s a new chapter and it sounds extraordinarily cohesive and compelling. Let’s enjoy it.

