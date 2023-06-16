Thai Buddhist monks visit Vatican to revive dialogue and pray for Pope Francis – Vatican News Vatican

A Thai delegation of about 80 monks is in Rome for two days. They originally wanted to meet Pope Francis, but because the Pope was hospitalized, they wrote a letter to the Pope. The delegation met with members of the Congregation for Interreligious Intercourse and visited the tomb of Benedict XVI.

(Vatican News Network) A delegation of Thai Buddhist monks and their entourage met with representatives of the Congregation for Interreligious Intercourse on June 15 at the Academy of St. Augustine in Rome. The delegation was supposed to meet Pope Francis during their two-day visit in Rome, but because the Pope was receiving treatment at the Gemelli Hospital, they wrote a letter to the Pope, which was sent by the revered monk of the Royal Monastery, Son de Pala Signed by Somdet Phra Mahathirachan.

The Thai delegation has about 80 members, including the Supreme Council of the Sangha (Consiglio supremo del Sangha), the Royal Great Monastery Sangha Assembly (Assemblea del Sangha di Wat Phra Chetuphon), the Overseas Dharma Tuta Management Office (Ufficio di regolamentazione per i Dhammaduta Bhikkhus d’oltremare, and the Istituto del Re Prajadhipok.

In the auditorium of St. Augustine’s College, not far from St. Peter’s Basilica, all members of the delegation met with members of the Congregation for Interreligious Dialogue. For the Holy See, it is led by Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, Minister of the Ministry, and Mgr Indunil Kodithuwakku, Secretary General.

The letter addressed to Pope Francis was signed by all members of the Thai delegation, Archbishop of Chiang Mai, Francesco Saverio Vira Arpondratana, as well as the Thai embassy in Italy and the Holy See. The letter told the pope that they were praying for him, especially as he entered Jemeli Hospital for abdominal surgery.

Afterwards, Thai Buddhist monks prayed for peace and paid homage to the tomb of the late Pope Benedict XVI, stopping there for a moment to pray in silence. They also prayed for Pope Francis, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Addressing the Thai delegation, Card Ayuso said that “as friends” we share “the same joys, the same pains, the same worries and perspectives”. He added that the relationship between Catholics and Buddhists is a pilgrimage of friends, of which Pope Francis is a witness.

