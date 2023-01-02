Original title: Thailand hosts New Year’s Eve fireworks show to welcome Chinese tourists to Thailand

China News Agency, Bangkok, January 1st (Wang Guoan, Zhao Jingnan) The banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, became a sea of ​​joy on the evening of December 31st. The Thailand National Tourism Administration held the “Magic Thailand 2023” New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show against the background of the Wat Arun, a landmark building on the Chao Phraya River, to bid farewell to the old and usher in the new.

After night fell that day, the Temple of Dawn was brightly lit, and the pagodas, temples and palaces were beautiful under the shadows of the lights. Cruise ships on the river shuttle, and there are endless songs on the shore. In the middle of the night, as the new year is about to enter, clusters of fireworks rise up and bloom in the night sky. The audience counted down together, welcoming the new year together in the joyful atmosphere and the sound of “Happy New Year” blessings one after another.

This year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show is the largest New Year’s Eve celebration held in Thailand since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic and is fully open to the public. Yuthasak, director of the Thailand National Tourism Administration, said that the Thailand National Tourism Administration and the private sector are working together to fully revive Thailand’s tourism industry and welcome global tourists with the image of a warm host.

In an interview with a reporter from China News Agency, Yuthasak said that he is very happy that China has reopened its borders, and Thailand warmly welcomes Chinese tourists to Thailand. He said that the arrival of Chinese tourists will greatly help the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry, and the Thailand National Tourism Administration has raised its forecast for Thailand’s tourism industry in 2023.

That night, the National Tourism Administration of Thailand also held New Year's Eve activities in Hat Yai and other places in southern Thailand. In addition, various provinces and private enterprises in Thailand have also held related celebrations.

