Thailand: left for dead, wakes up during transport to funeral

Chataporn Sriphona was dead. To certify her death, the doctors of the Thai hospital who had treated her for liver cancer. Luckily for the 49-year-old woman, the doctors were wrong. Chataporn “awakened” just as she was being transported to her funeral, to the shock and surprise of those present.
The story was reported by the Thai newspaper Khao Sod: the woman, who had been seriously ill for some time, according to the doctors, had stopped breathing and was officially declared “deceased”. She is now back in the hospital, her conditions still remain serious

