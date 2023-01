BEIJING – Twenty-eight years in prison for lese-majeste. It is the sentence that the court of Chiang Rai, Thailandinflicted on the 27-year-old activist Mongkhon Thirakot for his posts on Facebook in which he “defamed” and “offended” the king and the monarchy. The boy was granted bail (300,000 bail, just over 8,000 euros) given that his case is now going to appeal, on condition that he does not engage in acts that damage the royal house or leave the country.

