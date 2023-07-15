«Thank God I feel good»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message broadcast on TV, reassured himself about his health conditions after the illness that forced him to go to the hospital where he underwent a series of tests. “First of all I want to thank all of you for your concern and the excellent medical teams who checked me. Thank God I feel very well,” he said. According to his office, the main cause of the illness that struck the prime minister was dehydration. “Yesterday I was with my wife at Lake Tiberias, in the sun, without a hat and without water. It was not a good idea,” he added. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 7:20 pm

