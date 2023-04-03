A thank you video published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and dedicated to Italy. This is how a curious video of thanks from Kiev appeared on the Twitter profile, in which stereotypical images of our country are seen – such as photos of Ferrari and Lamborghini, or typical Italian dishes or cities of art -, and the visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Kiev, as well as various types of military vehicles.

In the background, the song «Funiculì Funiculà» sung by Pavarotti is heard. These are the words accompanying the post: «Thanks to Italy for the friendship and the heavy artillery, never enough for the strong coffee that has given us energy for all these years. Come on Italy, come on Ukraine!». And then, in the captions of the video, the Ukrainians write: «Our Italian friends have sent us heavy artillery, armored vehicles and air defense systems. You helped us defend our country and you saved the lives of Ukrainians. Come on Italy! Come on Ukraine”.