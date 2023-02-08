Home World «Thanks Italy for the help»- Corriere TV
«Dear Dario, many greetings da Kiev we are talking about Italy and aid, how much Ukraine received from Italy with dozens of tents and generators. We have received a lot of help from Italy and for that I want to thank you for everything you are doing. Thanks a lot to our twin city of Florence and again many greetings from Kiev. Hope to see you soon in Florence or welcome you again in Kiev».

This is the content of a video that the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, sent to the mayor of Florence and president of Eurocities Dario Nardella. It was Nardella himself who shared the video on Instagram writing that he was “excited” and recalling that “more than 300 generators have already been sent to Ukraine, bringing life-saving electricity to those in need. And many more are to come. Mayor Klitschko, you are not alone» (ANSA).

February 7, 2023 – Updated February 7, 2023 , 10:34 pm

