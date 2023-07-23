“Thanks to the Italian government for everything it has done”: Zaki’s words at Cairo airport before the flight to Italy

Patrick Zaki entered the airport’s terminal 3 Cairo to board an Egyptair flight for Milano. “I am happy to be headed to Italy. Thanks to Bologna, thanks to everyone, thanks to the Italians who have worked in these three years to reach this moment ”, were his first words addressed to the media on the spot, including theAnsa. “Thanks to the Italian government for what it has done in the last few days, I appreciated everything they did. I’m really excited,” continued the young man. “Thanks to Italian diplomacy in Egypt,” he added, quoting the Italian ambassador in Cairo, Michele Quaroni, and councilor Marco Cardoni.

