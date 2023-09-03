Tharman Tharman Elected Ninth President of Singapore

By Haiyue Liu Chang

In the early hours of September 2, local time, the Election Bureau of Singapore officially announced that the presidential candidate and former State Counselor Shang Tharman won the election with the largest number of votes in the 2023 presidential election. According to the final counting results released by the Election Bureau of Singapore, Tharman received 1,746,427 votes, or 70.4%.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong subsequently issued a statement congratulating Tharman on his election as the ninth president of Singapore. The prime minister’s office said the presidential swearing-in ceremony will be held at the presidential palace on September 14.

Among the three candidates nominated for the presidency, Tharman Tharman, financial elite Huang Guosong, and “World War II player” Chen Qinliang, Tharman is the most well-known. He is an Indian with Tamil blood and has 22 years of political experience, serving in various ministerial roles.

Tharman previously belonged to the ruling People’s Action Party and is the current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s right-hand man. He has represented the party in parliamentary elections and is known as the “King of Tickets”. In a 2016 poll, nearly 70% of respondents in Singapore believed that Tharman was the best successor to Lee Hsien Loong.

Huang Guosong, a candidate of Chinese origin, is a senior practitioner in the financial field and has spent his career around the Singapore reserve fund project. He sees this experience as an advantage in his campaign, aiming to be the “gatekeeper of the treasury” in Singapore. The reserve fund, jointly managed by the Monetary Authority, Temasek Holdings, and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, holds financial and real assets, with only the president knowing the exact amount.

The role of the president in Singapore has minimal power, primarily managing the reserve fund and attending official events, as well as vetoing important public appointments. To prevent the president from being involved in political party struggles, the Singapore Constitution stipulates that the president must be above the party.

Tharman had to leave the ruling party before running for president to comply with this provision. However, his years of political experience in the party still influence him. The recent scandals in the government may have a negative impact on Tharman’s election.

Chen Qinliang, the only opposition candidate, participated in the 2011 presidential election and was called the “Four Chens” with the other three candidates at that time. He received support from the other “second Chens”, Chen Qingmu and Chen Rusi, creating the “three Chens join forces” alliance.

Huang Guosong expressed his disdain for Chen Qinliang and the opposition party, viewing their participation as turning the presidential election into a dirty political game. There are also views that this election has become a choice between the ruling party and the non-ruling party, which goes against the original intention of unity.

The presidential election in Singapore is seen as an outpost and a weather vane for the next general election, as Lee Hsien Loong has announced his intention to hand over the baton. Some scholars believe that if Tharman’s vote rate is far below half, it will be a signal of dissatisfaction with the current government.

On September 14, Tharman will be sworn in as the ninth president of Singapore, marking a new chapter for the country.