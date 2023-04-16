that is why the Pope intervened harshly in the Orlandi case

First the accusations on TV against the most loved pope, St. John Paul II, a couple of weeks ago. “Paedophilia? Higher up, at the highest level… A monsignor told me about it…». A very heavy allusion, unproven, while the lawyer next to him, on the television seat, winked at the (presumed) repentant prelate: «Someone who doesn’t run away…». Then, a week later, the second move: summoned to the Vatican on Tuesday 11 April by the prosecutor Alessandro Diddi, Pietro Orlandi remains under interrogation for 8 hours and on leaving, after presenting a brief with a list of 28 witnesses, he says calmly: “I have named those who should be heard, including some cardinals, and I have perceived the will to go ahead”. Finally, shortly, new interview, still a On Tuesday, on A7. And this time the call of the camera produces disasters: «They tell me that the Pope went out in the evening with two monsignors, certainly not to bless houses…».

It's all here, in a crescendo that has caused unprecedented bewilderment within the sacred walls, the reason that led Pope Francis to deal personally, at the recitation of the Angelus, with the accusations rained down on his most beloved predecessor. Clear words, pronounced with a firm voice and a drawn face: «I address a grateful thought to the memory of St. John Paul II, in these days the object of offensive and unfounded allegations». A solemn defense, broadcast worldwide, to be read not only as a sign of great irritation in the Apostolic Palace for the "mud" circulated for days "without a shred of evidence", but also as a warning: that's enough, no more slanders will be tolerated. In short, within a couple of weeks, ithe Orlando case (here everything we know, for sure, about the affair) has changed its nature: from the search for the truth on the sad case of Emanuelathe daughter of the papal messenger who disappeared on June 22, 1983 after leaving the music school and ended up at the center of an unprecedented intrigue, to a crusade led by his brother Peter, who repeatedly pointed out that he had known "from a reliable source" that the pedophilia in the Vatican in the eighties, at the time of his sister's kidnapping, he was practice«a vice considered not punishable», to the point that it would also involve «those who are higher up, but higher up, and higher than all there is only one person…».

Unavoidable the explosion of the scandal, amplified by the delivery by Orlandi a La7 of a tape, recorded about fifteen years ago, with the voice of a Roman underworld who said he was sure, “by hearsay”, of unspecified parties organized at the highest levels, including the Polish pope. Mud in the vent, nothing else. But that a figure known as the brother of the “girl with the bandeau” came to credit tour nocturnal sex of the pontiff “giant of history” in the end was considered by ecclesiastical leaders as the classic drop too many.

The first to intervene vigorously last Friday was the Polish cardinal Stanislao Dziwisz, who was Wojtyla’s personal secretary: «Rash statements, ignoble insinuations, ranting accusations». Soon after, theRoman observer: «A madness, a media massacre. No one deserves to be vilified like this. Evidence? None. Clues? Least of all». And again, interviewed by Christian familyCardinal Konrad Krajewski, papal almoner to Pope Francis: «I’d rather ignore all this self-explanatory muck. St. John Paul II defends himself very well for all the good he has done to the Church and to the world“. The premises for Bergoglio’s intervention, therefore, were created in the last 48-72 hours, as a result of the unbridled outbursts of the Orlandi-Sgrò couple. And they were of little use, in the presence of the television recordings (and the accusations written on the Facebook page of Emanuela’s brother), corrections, clarifications, reverses.

What will be the consequences? Will the establishment of the bicameral parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Orlandi case, currently voted only in the Chamber, slow down? Certainly, they point out from Oltretevere, the Vatican investigation opened last January after almost 40 years, "a sign of great transparency wanted personally by Francis". will continue on the basis of the evidence already collected, but it cannot be excluded that "the mud machine activated against the Holy Pope" could cause "aftermaths". The promoter of justice, Alessandro Diddiis described by those who know him as "very irritated": certainly his animus has changed compared to the willingness with which last Tuesday he made Emanuela's brother and his talkative lawyer sit in his office. On the other hand, it was precisely the latest move by to exasperate spirits Laura Sgro, who yesterday, Saturday 15 April, urgently summoned by the Vatican magistrate intent on clarifying who had spread the rumor of Wojtyla "on leave" in the evening, opposed the request to reveal the source of professional secrecy. The news ended up in real time, obviously, on all the information sites, and Pietro Orlandi jumped up thundering: «But they've gone crazy, what's this dirty game? Who refuses to name names? But if we gave him a long list!». A bluffin truth: the only name that interested Diddi, that of the mud «spreader» on John Paul II, neither he nor his lawyer they did. The list of 28 witnesses to be heard delivered to Diddi has in fact a mere value indicative: it is about the point of view of Emanuela's brother on how to deepen the various leads (international, economic, sexual), which he considers on the same level, cyclically shifting attention from one to the other (here, the recent hypothesis of a passage of the hostage in Sardinia , managed by Gladio agents).