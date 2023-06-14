«That photo with my son who is a Milan fan at the bar in Milano 2 before hospitalization. Silvio Berlusconi was tried but he joked with everyone »

Early afternoon of Friday 9 June. “Around 2pm.” From the door of the «Maximilian Bistrot», in the center of Milan 2, enter Silvio Berlusconi . The last time he will be seen in public before hospitalization, the same day, at San Raffaele where he will die on Monday morning. He is dressed in dark. On the jacket the Forza Italia pin. With him his partner martha fascinates and the men of the escort. «He sat at a table overlooking the lake and ate ice lollies. He was tried, he showed, but he still had the strength to joke and greet everyone. Even my 7-year-old son,” he recalls Maximilian Albanese , 53 years old, grew up in the area and owner of the restaurant on Piazza del Laghetto under the former Mediaset offices in Palazzo dei Cigni, born in the place of the iconic «La Sorbetteria» in Segrate. In the heart of Milan 2. Which has always remained in Berlusconi’s heart as well, as his first creature.

Albanian, what did Berlusconi tell you?

«He asked for the column-monument in the square to be cleaned (the work celebrating the construction of Milano2, ndr). She had seen it dirty. Then she recalled how in the past the trees around the pond had a plaque with her name: she wanted them put back. But above all she cared about the column ».

Have you fulfilled this wish?

“Yes, they cleaned it on Tuesday. As in the past, we had reported the situation to the district ».

What struck you about that meeting?

«The strength to joke, despite my state of health. It was proven, and it showed. But he was always sociable, right up to the last minute. Then some sentences would have been understood only days later ».

He said goodbye to his son.

«That he is a Milan fan. And always with a smile. As he also did with two passing medical students, our clients ».

And he asked for popsicles.

“Not one, but two or three. Fascina said to him “But how many are you taking?”. And he: “It’s all water anyway”».

Had he been there before?

«Yes, just under a year ago. And even on that occasion, obviously he was in better shape, he had asked for his statue to be cleaned ».

What memory will it keep?

“In hindsight, it’s strange. But in general I can say that I too am an entrepreneur in my own small way and for me Berlusconi represented a point of reference».