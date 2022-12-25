That's okay too?More than 200,000 French people petitioned to replay the World Cup final, which Argentina won disgracefully

That’s okay too?More than 200,000 French people petition to replay the World Cup final, which Argentina won disgracefully

The World Cup is over, and there are still netizens petitioning for the replay of the finals. Is this really boring?

According to French media reports, more than 200,000 French fans requested a replay of the World Cup final. Argentina won the victory because they were dissatisfied with the referee’s various penalties during the game.

Fans launched a petition on the petition website mesopinions, and more than 200,000 fans signed their names on the website.

There will be basically no response to such petitions, and of course FIFA will not be touched by such so-called petitions.

After seeing this scene, some netizens also said that it is really boring. If this petition website is useful, Chinese fans can directly petition the national football team to enter the World Cup.

Some netizens said that directly petitioning to put the Hercules Cup in Paris forever is not a one-step process?