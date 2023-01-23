KIEV – Why is there so much talk about tanks and the war in Ukraine now? There are many reasons, let’s look at the most important ones.

Soviet means

In these eleven months of war Russia and Ukraine have mainly used Soviet-era tanks for the bulk of the fighting, such as the T-64 e i T-72. They are deadly means, but they are often half a century old or more, they have lagged behind in terms of technology and many have already been destroyed.