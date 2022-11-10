Securities Times China News Agency, this morning (November 10), the 106th National Sugar and Wine Commodities Fair opened in Chengdu for three days. This year’s Food and Drinks Fair will be held for the first time in the form of “one city and two halls”, that is, the exhibition will be held in all available indoor exhibition halls in West Expo City and Century City at the same time, with a total exhibition area of ​​260,000 square meters. The scale of the exhibition not only created a new record in the history of the National Food and Drinks Fair, but also became the world‘s largest food and alcohol industry exhibition in 2022.

A total of nine exhibition areas and fifteen special areas will be set up in this conference. A total of more than 5,000 well-known food and wine companies at home and abroad will participate in the exhibition. Exhibitors and exhibits come from more than 30 countries and regions. (CCTV News)