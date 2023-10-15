The 10th anniversary of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative paves the way for shared prosperity and happiness

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Recently, the State Council Information Office released the white paper “Joining the Belt and Road Initiative: Major Practices in Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind”, which comprehensively introduces the fruitful results of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative in the past ten years and explains China‘s promotion of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road Initiative”. quality development and work with other countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Over the past 10 years, with the joint efforts of all parties, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has evolved from a Chinese initiative to international practice, from ideas to actions, from visions to reality, and from “general freehand brushwork” in planning and layout to “meticulous brushwork” in intensive cultivation. “Painting” has not only become an important practical platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind, but also a new engine for promoting world peace and development.

Realize “heart-to-heart connectivity” through “hard connectivity” and “soft connectivity”. Over the past 10 years, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has centered on interconnection, with “hard connectivity” of infrastructure such as railways and shipping as an important direction, with “soft connectivity” of rules and standards such as signing free trade agreements as an important support, and with the goal of jointly building the country’s people’s “hard connectivity” “Heart-to-heart connectivity” is an important foundation, and we will continue to deepen policy communication, facility connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people connectivity, and continue to expand areas of cooperation. Today, more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations have joined the Belt and Road family, and the people of the countries who jointly build the Belt and Road have a growing sense of gain and happiness. Over the past 10 years, China and various parties have established more than 20 “Belt and Road” multilateral cooperation platforms in the fields of energy, taxation, finance, humanities, green development and other fields, and simultaneously promoted policy communication and practical cooperation.

The principle of “extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits” demonstrates China‘s responsibility as a major country. The greatness of a great country lies not only in its size, size, and fists, but also in its broad mind, structure, and responsibilities. Since the “One Belt, One Road” initiative was proposed, China has always adhered to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, advocated true multilateralism, let everyone discuss matters, and jointly responded to risks and challenges through brainstorming and complementary advantages, so that development results can be more and more equitable. Benefiting people of all countries. In the past 10 years, the cumulative two-way investment between my country and co-building countries has exceeded 380 billion US dollars, of which direct investment in co-building countries has exceeded 240 billion US dollars, covering many fields of economic and social development. my country has also cooperated with co-building countries to build a series of economic and trade cooperation district. This is undoubtedly a “development belt” and “happy road” that truly benefits people of all countries, and also demonstrates China‘s responsibility as a major country. As Juan Carlos Capunay, former Peruvian ambassador to China, said: China has always advocated the practice of true multilateralism, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has transcended the old thinking of geopolitical games and created a new paradigm of international cooperation., promoting countries to share opportunities, seek common development and common prosperity.

The “Belt and Road Initiative” promotes the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind and takes root. In recent years, some Western countries have set off a trend of anti-globalization thoughts, deliberately causing troubles and erecting barriers in an attempt to obstruct key scientific and technological exchanges between the East and the West. It reflects their self-righteous “China threat theory” bias. Ten years of development practice have proven that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” not only brings tangible benefits to relevant countries but also makes positive contributions to promoting the healthy development of economic globalization, solving global development problems, and improving the global governance system, opening up a new world for mankind. The new path to jointly realize modernization has effectively promoted the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind and has become a new engine for promoting world peace and development.

Everything in the past is a prologue. The great achievements made by the “Belt and Road Initiative” in the past 10 years, especially its important contribution to world peace, regional stability, and economic development, are obvious to all. China, which is on a new journey in the new era, is standing at a new starting point of deep interaction with the world and deep opening to the world. Looking to the future, as a responsible world power, China will surely ride on the mighty east wind of the new era and continue to make new and greater contributions to world peace and development! (Liu Chunyin)

Share this: Facebook

X

