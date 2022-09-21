[Epoch Times, September 21, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Lin Zixin and Yuan Shigang in Taipei, Taiwan) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Chishang, Taitung, on September 18, ranging from foreshock, main shock to aftershock, as of the morning of September 20 By 9:23, a total of 164 earthquakes had occurred; Chen Guochang, director of the Earthquake Prediction Center of the Central Meteorological Administration, said that the Taitung earthquake had slowed down.

In addition, the outside world also pointed out that the Jianan area is an area that needs to be particularly worried about earthquakes. Chen Guochang explained that there are a lot of faults in the Jianan area. There are about ten dense faults in the densely populated area, and there are long and short ones. Not every fault has a high seismic potential, and three or four of them will pay special attention. ; As for the fault why? He said conservatively that he could not disclose it, so as not to cause panic among the people.

Chen Guochang added that no matter whether the earthquake potential is high or not, the accumulated energy should be quite high because of the dense distribution and no dislocation for a long time. Therefore, the Jianan area is the top priority of monitoring; the main purpose is to monitor earthquakes If there is a significant change in the phenomenon of activity, it will be discussed whether there is a precursor to a major earthquake.

In addition, does the mountain foot fault in the Taipei area also need special attention? Chen Guochang explained that the fault at the foot of the mountain is a normal fault, and it is cracking at any time; the danger and threat of such a cracking fault are relatively low. If a major earthquake occurs, the brewing time will take about tens to hundreds of years, so there will be no dislocation or movement. Activity.

Chen Guochang said that instead of worrying about the fault at the foot of the mountain, it is better to worry about the Datun volcano; however, there is no sign of activity at the Datun volcano at present.

Northern Taiwan turns cooler, watch out for tropical disturbances this weekend

Wu Derong, an adjunct associate professor of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences of Central University, said in a meteorological column on September 20 that the latest European model series simulation showed that the wind and water vapor in the northeast increased slightly on the 21st, northern Taiwan was cooler, and other areas were cooler in the morning and evening; the water vapor during the day on the 22nd and 23rd. Decreased, sunny and cloudy in all parts of the country, occasional local short showers in the afternoon in the central and southern mountainous areas, cooler mornings and evenings, and large temperature differences between day and night.

Before and after the weekend, there will be tropical disturbances or typhoons near Taiwan and the Bashi Strait; the highest probability of tropical disturbance development at 8:00 p.m. on the 25th is predicted to be 70%, and the probability of typhoon development is 20%. Because it is a small tropical system, the degree of impact on Taiwan There are great changes and should be kept under observation.

The 51-year-old building is tilted close to the adjacent building, and people are worried about collapse

A 51-year-old building in Yancheng District, Kaohsiung City, is only about 30 centimeters apart from the building next door. The recent Taitung earthquake caused the outer wall to peel off, and the 10th floor is almost close to each other. It is suspected that the foundation of the building next door has moved. People are worried that there will be a risk of collapse in the event of another strong earthquake.

However, after investigation, the Gao Municipal Public Works Bureau determined that the slope rate of the building was less than 1/40 and there was no immediate danger, but the owner would be required to make improvements.

The Construction Management Office of the Public Works Bureau stated that in the past, because the building regulations did not mandate the distance between buildings, the distance between the old building and the adjacent house was quite close. In 2014, there was a case of touching the adjacent house; but at that time, the high city government invited a gathering The Kaohsiung Civil Engineering, Structural and Architectural Association will conduct a survey, and after appraisal, it is determined that there is no immediate public danger.

Since the building is currently uninhabited and the owner is relatively simple, the Construction Management Office suggested that the owner of the building can apply for the reconstruction of the dilapidated old, and the Public Works Bureau will actively assist. ◇

Editor in charge: Chen Wenqi