[The Epoch Times, March 14, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Wen Hui compiled and reported) The recent atmospheric rivers brought mostly small showers to Southern California, so the area is still dry, but it is expected that there will be more rain in the next few days. The stronger storm system will bring more rainfall to Southern California.

FOXLA reported that the next atmospheric river will bring more rainfall and stronger winds, snowlines will once again exceed 7,000 feet, and people are more concerned about melting snow and wet avalanches, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is forecast to hit Southern California from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain along the coast and in the valleys, while 3 to 6 inches will fall in the mountains and foothills.

Peak wind gusts are expected to be in the range of 30-50 mph in most mountainous regions and in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as in Antelope Valley, with 20-30 mph possible in other areas gust of wind.

The weather service said the impact on San Luis Obispo County will be less severe than the previous storm.

Due to these recent storms, President Joe Biden on Friday (10th) approved an emergency declaration for most of California, including Los Angeles County.

The White House said in a statement that the president “ordered federal support for state, tribal, and local disaster relief efforts in response to the emergency caused by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began on March 9, 2023 and continue.”

The announcement came after more than 9,000 California residents were ordered to evacuate last Friday. Several major roads and small rural communities were flooded as rivers and creeks swelled as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds came from an atmospheric river.

In recent weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in 34 counties.

The impending storm will be California’s 11th atmospheric river this winter. The storms have so far provided relief from a three-year drought in California.

California reservoirs, which once dropped alarmingly low levels, have recovered to levels well above average for this time of year, prompting state officials to release water from dams to aid flood control and make room for more rainfall. ◇

